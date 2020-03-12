All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

5524 Pablo Rd

5524 Pablo Road
Location

5524 Pablo Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 2 Bedroom House in Yorba Linda! - Take a look with this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XYHwt68TxxX

Check out this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/o1hq4pu2sjs

Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom house with over 1400 square feet of space along with a huge beautifully landscaped yard featuring amazing hilltop views! Relax in the large living room with cozy fireplace that opens up to the huge backyard on one side and the dining area and atrium on the other side. Enjoy plenty of space in the kitchen and dining areas with the lovely open atrium accessible from the kitchen dining nook and breakfast bar.

Your first spacious bedroom is just off the kitchen and offers lots of space with plenty of windows and ceiling fan with lighting. The large hallway bath is also close by and is easily accessible for the whole home. The master bedroom suite is on the other side of the home and features a large walk in closet and private access to the beautiful yard with large sliding glass door. Attached master bathroom features huge double vanity, massive soaking tub, and separate shower booth.

Located in a peaceful Yorba Linda equestrian community close to Yorba Ranch Road and features many parks along with hiking and horse trails close by. Enjoy the many dining, shopping, and entertainment options available nearby. Easy access to the 91 and the 241 for easy commutes no matter what direction you need to go. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups and plenty of storage space.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2700 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day using our 3D Virtual Tour option through the link in the description. Due to the current public health concerns, in person showings will only be available to qualified applicants. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5524 Pablo Rd have any available units?
5524 Pablo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5524 Pablo Rd have?
Some of 5524 Pablo Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5524 Pablo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5524 Pablo Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5524 Pablo Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5524 Pablo Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5524 Pablo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5524 Pablo Rd does offer parking.
Does 5524 Pablo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5524 Pablo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5524 Pablo Rd have a pool?
No, 5524 Pablo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5524 Pablo Rd have accessible units?
No, 5524 Pablo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5524 Pablo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5524 Pablo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5524 Pablo Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5524 Pablo Rd has units with air conditioning.
