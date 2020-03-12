5524 Pablo Rd

Amenities

Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom house with over 1400 square feet of space along with a huge beautifully landscaped yard featuring amazing hilltop views! Relax in the large living room with cozy fireplace that opens up to the huge backyard on one side and the dining area and atrium on the other side. Enjoy plenty of space in the kitchen and dining areas with the lovely open atrium accessible from the kitchen dining nook and breakfast bar.



Your first spacious bedroom is just off the kitchen and offers lots of space with plenty of windows and ceiling fan with lighting. The large hallway bath is also close by and is easily accessible for the whole home. The master bedroom suite is on the other side of the home and features a large walk in closet and private access to the beautiful yard with large sliding glass door. Attached master bathroom features huge double vanity, massive soaking tub, and separate shower booth.



Located in a peaceful Yorba Linda equestrian community close to Yorba Ranch Road and features many parks along with hiking and horse trails close by. Enjoy the many dining, shopping, and entertainment options available nearby. Easy access to the 91 and the 241 for easy commutes no matter what direction you need to go. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups and plenty of storage space.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2700 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day using our 3D Virtual Tour option through the link in the description. Due to the current public health concerns, in person showings will only be available to qualified applicants. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



