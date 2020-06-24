All apartments in Yorba Linda
5140 Twilight Canyon Road

5140 Twilight Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

5140 Twilight Canyon Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
Definitely one of the nicest homes in "The Hills" with a private location. It features 1128 sq/ft of living space with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. There is a sliding glass door that leads out to the wrap around patio and the laundry closet from the master bedroom. The second bedroom also has a large walk in closet. The dining room is next to the living room near the fireplace which has upgraded granite counters and a gorgeous built in china hutch with under cabinet lighting. The kitchen is gorgeously upgraded with custom oak cabinets with under cabinet lighting, beautiful new granite counters, free standing electric stove with self cleaning oven, microwave and dishwasher. The entire home has been tastefully remodeled with large 6" baseboards, new paint, custom oak cabinets, and granite counters throughout. The HVAC unit is only 1 year old and an oversize unit to keep it cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Located on the upper level, it has amazing views of the hills and easy access to all amenities. Close to the tennis court, billiards lounge, a TV lounge, a gym, pool, spa tennis court etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 Twilight Canyon Road have any available units?
5140 Twilight Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5140 Twilight Canyon Road have?
Some of 5140 Twilight Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 Twilight Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
5140 Twilight Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 Twilight Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 5140 Twilight Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5140 Twilight Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 5140 Twilight Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 5140 Twilight Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5140 Twilight Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 Twilight Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 5140 Twilight Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 5140 Twilight Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 5140 Twilight Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 Twilight Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5140 Twilight Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5140 Twilight Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5140 Twilight Canyon Road has units with air conditioning.
