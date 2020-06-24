5140 Twilight Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table hot tub tennis court

Definitely one of the nicest homes in "The Hills" with a private location. It features 1128 sq/ft of living space with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. There is a sliding glass door that leads out to the wrap around patio and the laundry closet from the master bedroom. The second bedroom also has a large walk in closet. The dining room is next to the living room near the fireplace which has upgraded granite counters and a gorgeous built in china hutch with under cabinet lighting. The kitchen is gorgeously upgraded with custom oak cabinets with under cabinet lighting, beautiful new granite counters, free standing electric stove with self cleaning oven, microwave and dishwasher. The entire home has been tastefully remodeled with large 6" baseboards, new paint, custom oak cabinets, and granite counters throughout. The HVAC unit is only 1 year old and an oversize unit to keep it cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Located on the upper level, it has amazing views of the hills and easy access to all amenities. Close to the tennis court, billiards lounge, a TV lounge, a gym, pool, spa tennis court etc.