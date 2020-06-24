4691 Valley View Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

**Dream home for Dog Lovers!** Landlord will accept up to 3 Dogs! Charming 2 bedroom with an office (office can be used as a bedroom), 3 bath home located in Yorba Linda! This unique property is perfect for a pet lover as it sits on the lot of the Country Care Pet Resort & Wellness Center (off of Valley view).The property shares no common walls and is separate from the Pet Resort, please see photos. It has a large living room with built-in fireplace, cabinets, ceiling fans and wine rack. remodeled kitchen with plenty of cabinets, built-in fridge, center island and a pots and pan rack. 3 spacious bathrooms, master bath has a spa tub and separate shower,new wood-like tile floor. Inside laundry, large walk in closet, plenty of storage space and doggy door leading to private yard that boasts a dog bath station! There is also enough room for two cars in front of the property for the kennel house and the property is shared with Country Care in the back and Jump Start in the front training yard.