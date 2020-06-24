All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 4691 Valley View Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
4691 Valley View Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:19 PM

4691 Valley View Avenue

4691 Valley View Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4691 Valley View Avenue, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
**Dream home for Dog Lovers!** Landlord will accept up to 3 Dogs! Charming 2 bedroom with an office (office can be used as a bedroom), 3 bath home located in Yorba Linda! This unique property is perfect for a pet lover as it sits on the lot of the Country Care Pet Resort & Wellness Center (off of Valley view).The property shares no common walls and is separate from the Pet Resort, please see photos. It has a large living room with built-in fireplace, cabinets, ceiling fans and wine rack. remodeled kitchen with plenty of cabinets, built-in fridge, center island and a pots and pan rack. 3 spacious bathrooms, master bath has a spa tub and separate shower,new wood-like tile floor. Inside laundry, large walk in closet, plenty of storage space and doggy door leading to private yard that boasts a dog bath station! There is also enough room for two cars in front of the property for the kennel house and the property is shared with Country Care in the back and Jump Start in the front training yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
limit: 3
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4691 Valley View Avenue have any available units?
4691 Valley View Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4691 Valley View Avenue have?
Some of 4691 Valley View Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4691 Valley View Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4691 Valley View Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4691 Valley View Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4691 Valley View Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4691 Valley View Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4691 Valley View Avenue offers parking.
Does 4691 Valley View Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4691 Valley View Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4691 Valley View Avenue have a pool?
No, 4691 Valley View Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4691 Valley View Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4691 Valley View Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4691 Valley View Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4691 Valley View Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4691 Valley View Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4691 Valley View Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
limit: 3
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles