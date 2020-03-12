All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
4621 Via De La Luna
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4621 Via De La Luna

4621 via De La Luna · No Longer Available
Location

4621 via De La Luna, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful upgraded single story home for lease. Three bedrooms; two baths, almost 2000 square feet of living space. Excellent location at the end of the cul de sac. You will love the open bright kitchen with granite island and countertops, includes the eat in kitchen bar seating. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the living room, kitchen and hallway. Recessed lighting, electric fireplace, front porch, low maintenance front and back yard, plus RV parking. Large master suite features high vaulted ceiling, fabulous double sided fireplace. Expansive master bath includes large Jacuzzi tub, separate walk in shower, plus double sink vanity. Closet organizers in the walk in closet. Relaxing back yard with patio cover. Great opportunity for Yorba Linda schools. Close to shopping, restaurants, easy fwy access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Via De La Luna have any available units?
4621 Via De La Luna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4621 Via De La Luna have?
Some of 4621 Via De La Luna's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 Via De La Luna currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Via De La Luna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Via De La Luna pet-friendly?
No, 4621 Via De La Luna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4621 Via De La Luna offer parking?
Yes, 4621 Via De La Luna does offer parking.
Does 4621 Via De La Luna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 Via De La Luna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Via De La Luna have a pool?
No, 4621 Via De La Luna does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Via De La Luna have accessible units?
No, 4621 Via De La Luna does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Via De La Luna have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 Via De La Luna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4621 Via De La Luna have units with air conditioning?
No, 4621 Via De La Luna does not have units with air conditioning.
