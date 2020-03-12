4621 Via De La Luna

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful upgraded single story home for lease. Three bedrooms; two baths, almost 2000 square feet of living space. Excellent location at the end of the cul de sac. You will love the open bright kitchen with granite island and countertops, includes the eat in kitchen bar seating. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the living room, kitchen and hallway. Recessed lighting, electric fireplace, front porch, low maintenance front and back yard, plus RV parking. Large master suite features high vaulted ceiling, fabulous double sided fireplace. Expansive master bath includes large Jacuzzi tub, separate walk in shower, plus double sink vanity. Closet organizers in the walk in closet. Relaxing back yard with patio cover. Great opportunity for Yorba Linda schools. Close to shopping, restaurants, easy fwy access.