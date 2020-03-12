4315 Wild Ginger Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Gorgeous brand new two-story condo including smart Ring doorbell and Nest thermostat. Beautiful city view with 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths, open concept floorplan, attached 2 car garage side by side, second-floor laundry room. Close to the library, community center, and shopping center. Near major freeways, Disneyland. WALKING DISTANCE TO Mabel Paine elementary, access to the award-winning Placentia/Yorba Linda school district, Yorba Linda Middle, and Yorba Linda High School. Do not miss this opportunity to live in beautiful Yorba Linda!