All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 4315 Wild Ginger Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
4315 Wild Ginger Circle
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

4315 Wild Ginger Circle

4315 Wild Ginger Cir · (909) 358-1007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4315 Wild Ginger Cir, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous brand new two-story condo including smart Ring doorbell and Nest thermostat. Beautiful city view with 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths, open concept floorplan, attached 2 car garage side by side, second-floor laundry room. Close to the library, community center, and shopping center. Near major freeways, Disneyland. WALKING DISTANCE TO Mabel Paine elementary, access to the award-winning Placentia/Yorba Linda school district, Yorba Linda Middle, and Yorba Linda High School. Do not miss this opportunity to live in beautiful Yorba Linda!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 Wild Ginger Circle have any available units?
4315 Wild Ginger Circle has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4315 Wild Ginger Circle have?
Some of 4315 Wild Ginger Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 Wild Ginger Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4315 Wild Ginger Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 Wild Ginger Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4315 Wild Ginger Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4315 Wild Ginger Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4315 Wild Ginger Circle does offer parking.
Does 4315 Wild Ginger Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 Wild Ginger Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 Wild Ginger Circle have a pool?
No, 4315 Wild Ginger Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4315 Wild Ginger Circle have accessible units?
No, 4315 Wild Ginger Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 Wild Ginger Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 Wild Ginger Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4315 Wild Ginger Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4315 Wild Ginger Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4315 Wild Ginger Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity