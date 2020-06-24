4110 View Park Drive

Amenities

Highly desirable neighborhood and rarely available home across from the popular San Antonio Park. This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has an expansive lot with a 3-car garage(don't miss the man-cave!) and boat parking, a very private backyard with new pebble-tech, salt water pool and spa with baja shelf which you can enjoy while entertaining guests at the stone covered counter with built in BBQ and fridge, or on one of the three patios where French Doors bring you in to either the cozy family room with fireplace which is off the kitchen, or in to the formal dining room with display shelves, or the expansive formal living area with designer touches. Granite counters, 5 burner stove, double oven, wine chiller, and a raised counter for eating or studying grace this welcoming kitchen with nook that looks out to the backyard. One bedroom and bath downstairs and a roomy laundry with granite counter, sink and ample cabinet space. The spacious master suite has walk in closet, dual sinks on granite counters and separate tub and shower. Along with the two spacious bedrooms and bath, there is a very open study area/ loft. Awesome upgraded home near the finest schools, close to shopping and restaurants, in one of the best neighborhoods in Yorba Linda.