4110 View Park Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 3:07 PM

4110 View Park Drive

4110 View Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4110 View Park Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Highly desirable neighborhood and rarely available home across from the popular San Antonio Park. This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has an expansive lot with a 3-car garage(don't miss the man-cave!) and boat parking, a very private backyard with new pebble-tech, salt water pool and spa with baja shelf which you can enjoy while entertaining guests at the stone covered counter with built in BBQ and fridge, or on one of the three patios where French Doors bring you in to either the cozy family room with fireplace which is off the kitchen, or in to the formal dining room with display shelves, or the expansive formal living area with designer touches. Granite counters, 5 burner stove, double oven, wine chiller, and a raised counter for eating or studying grace this welcoming kitchen with nook that looks out to the backyard. One bedroom and bath downstairs and a roomy laundry with granite counter, sink and ample cabinet space. The spacious master suite has walk in closet, dual sinks on granite counters and separate tub and shower. Along with the two spacious bedrooms and bath, there is a very open study area/ loft. Awesome upgraded home near the finest schools, close to shopping and restaurants, in one of the best neighborhoods in Yorba Linda.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 View Park Drive have any available units?
4110 View Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4110 View Park Drive have?
Some of 4110 View Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 View Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4110 View Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 View Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4110 View Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4110 View Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4110 View Park Drive offers parking.
Does 4110 View Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 View Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 View Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4110 View Park Drive has a pool.
Does 4110 View Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 4110 View Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 View Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4110 View Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4110 View Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4110 View Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
