Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

3264 Silver Maple Drive

3264 Silver Maple Drive · (714) 553-3399
Location

3264 Silver Maple Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Brea-Olinda

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy this 5 bed + library/office + loft, and 5.5 bath Vista Del Verde home! 3-car garage with two 240V chargers for electric vehicles. Spacious back yard on this 12,375 sq. lot size with built-in BBQ stand, covered patio Enhancements include: custom interior paint, newer carpet & Travertine flooring, recessed Led lighting, shutters and crown molding. Kitchen is opened up with breakfast nook and family room. It provides Granite Counter tops, island, counter top seating, 6-range gas stove plus stimmer plate and Monogram fridge. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom. Home has water softening system for the entire house. Placentia-Yorba Linda School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3264 Silver Maple Drive have any available units?
3264 Silver Maple Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3264 Silver Maple Drive have?
Some of 3264 Silver Maple Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3264 Silver Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3264 Silver Maple Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3264 Silver Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3264 Silver Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 3264 Silver Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3264 Silver Maple Drive does offer parking.
Does 3264 Silver Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3264 Silver Maple Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3264 Silver Maple Drive have a pool?
No, 3264 Silver Maple Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3264 Silver Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 3264 Silver Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3264 Silver Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3264 Silver Maple Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3264 Silver Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3264 Silver Maple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
