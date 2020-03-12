3264 Silver Maple Drive

Amenities

Enjoy this 5 bed + library/office + loft, and 5.5 bath Vista Del Verde home! 3-car garage with two 240V chargers for electric vehicles. Spacious back yard on this 12,375 sq. lot size with built-in BBQ stand, covered patio Enhancements include: custom interior paint, newer carpet & Travertine flooring, recessed Led lighting, shutters and crown molding. Kitchen is opened up with breakfast nook and family room. It provides Granite Counter tops, island, counter top seating, 6-range gas stove plus stimmer plate and Monogram fridge. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom. Home has water softening system for the entire house. Placentia-Yorba Linda School District.