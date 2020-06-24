25616 ARAGON Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC 2 STORY HOME WITH A HUGE YARD ~ INTERIOR HAS NEW PAINT and looks terrific! Lots of windows creates an abundance of natural light ~ Double door entry into a spacious living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and French doors that open to rear patio ~ Separate family room and dining room open to kitchen and has French doors that lead to rear patio ~ Large kitchen features a convenient breakfast bar ~ Downstairs has laminate flooring, new window blinds and French doors ~ Upstairs features a huge master with view of the hills ~ Master bathroom has double sink vanity and walk in closet ~ Newer carpet and flooring in bathrooms ~ Nice large lot for outdoor entertaining ~ View of the surrounding hills ~ 2 car garage with direct entry into the home ~ Newer heater and A/C unit ~ Yorba Linda High school district ~ Easy access to the 91 freeway and toll roads ~ This is a really nice home!