All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 25616 ARAGON Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
25616 ARAGON Way
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:04 PM

25616 ARAGON Way

25616 Aragon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

25616 Aragon Way, Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FANTASTIC 2 STORY HOME WITH A HUGE YARD ~ INTERIOR HAS NEW PAINT and looks terrific! Lots of windows creates an abundance of natural light ~ Double door entry into a spacious living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and French doors that open to rear patio ~ Separate family room and dining room open to kitchen and has French doors that lead to rear patio ~ Large kitchen features a convenient breakfast bar ~ Downstairs has laminate flooring, new window blinds and French doors ~ Upstairs features a huge master with view of the hills ~ Master bathroom has double sink vanity and walk in closet ~ Newer carpet and flooring in bathrooms ~ Nice large lot for outdoor entertaining ~ View of the surrounding hills ~ 2 car garage with direct entry into the home ~ Newer heater and A/C unit ~ Yorba Linda High school district ~ Easy access to the 91 freeway and toll roads ~ This is a really nice home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25616 ARAGON Way have any available units?
25616 ARAGON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 25616 ARAGON Way have?
Some of 25616 ARAGON Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25616 ARAGON Way currently offering any rent specials?
25616 ARAGON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25616 ARAGON Way pet-friendly?
No, 25616 ARAGON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 25616 ARAGON Way offer parking?
Yes, 25616 ARAGON Way offers parking.
Does 25616 ARAGON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25616 ARAGON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25616 ARAGON Way have a pool?
No, 25616 ARAGON Way does not have a pool.
Does 25616 ARAGON Way have accessible units?
No, 25616 ARAGON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 25616 ARAGON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25616 ARAGON Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 25616 ARAGON Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25616 ARAGON Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles