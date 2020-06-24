21645 Via Pepita

Amenities

Very popular and the largest model in this East Lake Village Home. This house is located on a quiet Cul De Sac street. Interior was recently painted, new engineering wood floor throughout the first floor, upgraded carpet for the all beds room upstairs. All three bedrooms are spacious and bright, huge mater bedroom with high ceiling, formal dining room, separate family room with kitchen. Cozy kitchen with granite counter top and breakfast nook looking over the nicely landscaped backyard with beautiful. flowers and plants. ONLY FEW MINUTES AWAY FROM THE AWARD WINNING YORBA LINDA HIGH SCHOOL. VILLAGE CENTER SHOPPING PLAZA AND EAST LAKE AMENITIES ARE CLOSE BY.