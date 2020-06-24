All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 21143 Via Presidio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
21143 Via Presidio
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

21143 Via Presidio

21143 via Presidio · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21143 via Presidio, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
21143 Via Presidio Available 08/01/19 Fully Remodeled 3BR/2.5BA in Yorba Linda - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1725 sqft townhome features custom finishes throughout.

The unit includes stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, new window treatment, new flooring and custom tile throughout.

The kitchen and dining room feature an open concept design perfect for entertaining guests. The island allows for additional countertop space and bar stool seating.

The living features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a large amount of natural light.

The private master suite features natural light and a large amount of closet space. The en suite bathroom has a large vanity and a custom built shower.

The private garage fits two cars.

Convenient access to the 90, the 91 and the 241. Walking distance to various parks in the neighborhood.

Please contact Erik at 888-721-2228 x6 or Erik@goldenbeeproperties.com

(RLNE3885957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21143 Via Presidio have any available units?
21143 Via Presidio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 21143 Via Presidio have?
Some of 21143 Via Presidio's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21143 Via Presidio currently offering any rent specials?
21143 Via Presidio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21143 Via Presidio pet-friendly?
Yes, 21143 Via Presidio is pet friendly.
Does 21143 Via Presidio offer parking?
Yes, 21143 Via Presidio offers parking.
Does 21143 Via Presidio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21143 Via Presidio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21143 Via Presidio have a pool?
No, 21143 Via Presidio does not have a pool.
Does 21143 Via Presidio have accessible units?
No, 21143 Via Presidio does not have accessible units.
Does 21143 Via Presidio have units with dishwashers?
No, 21143 Via Presidio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21143 Via Presidio have units with air conditioning?
No, 21143 Via Presidio does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsYorba Linda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Yorba Linda 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsYorba Linda Dog Friendly Apartments
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles