Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

21143 Via Presidio Available 08/01/19 Fully Remodeled 3BR/2.5BA in Yorba Linda - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1725 sqft townhome features custom finishes throughout.



The unit includes stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, new window treatment, new flooring and custom tile throughout.



The kitchen and dining room feature an open concept design perfect for entertaining guests. The island allows for additional countertop space and bar stool seating.



The living features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a large amount of natural light.



The private master suite features natural light and a large amount of closet space. The en suite bathroom has a large vanity and a custom built shower.



The private garage fits two cars.



Convenient access to the 90, the 91 and the 241. Walking distance to various parks in the neighborhood.



Please contact Erik at 888-721-2228 x6 or Erik@goldenbeeproperties.com



(RLNE3885957)