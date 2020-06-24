20720 Cottonwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities fire pit game room pool

Entertainers delight - outdoor heated pool with professional lighting and landscaping, outdoor bar and bar-b-que, fire pit and accent lighting all around.

Three bedrooms are on ground floor with a huge loft type bonus room (could be 2 more bedrooms) - now an activity /game room. Complete new paint and floors inside and fresh exterior new paint. Large kitchen with pool view and open living space dining and living room. Fireplace built in. Home shows beautifully and ready for lease and move in.