/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
20640 Adam Circle
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

20640 Adam Circle

20640 Adam Circle · No Longer Available
Location

20640 Adam Circle, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
East Lake Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful Eastlake 4 bedroom home - Beautiful East lake home on cul-de-sac, four bedrooms and three baths. Boasts slate walkway, large 3 car garage, vaulted ceilings, a full bed and bath down stairs. Large open kitchen, bonus room upstairs with wood flooring and shutters throughout. Lease includes access to all East lake amenities including clubhouse, pools, workout room, and 15 acre lake. Property is currently tenant occupied until 6/30/19.

Home is available for move in on 7/15 with a 12 month lease and $3950 security deposit on approved credit. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required.To schedule a showing please contact: Gary at 949-374-9500 or showings@irvinepropmgmt.com For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

(RLNE4795047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20640 Adam Circle have any available units?
20640 Adam Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20640 Adam Circle have?
Some of 20640 Adam Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20640 Adam Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20640 Adam Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20640 Adam Circle pet-friendly?
No, 20640 Adam Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20640 Adam Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20640 Adam Circle offers parking.
Does 20640 Adam Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20640 Adam Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20640 Adam Circle have a pool?
Yes, 20640 Adam Circle has a pool.
Does 20640 Adam Circle have accessible units?
No, 20640 Adam Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20640 Adam Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 20640 Adam Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20640 Adam Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 20640 Adam Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
