20640 Adam Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors garage gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Beautiful Eastlake 4 bedroom home - Beautiful East lake home on cul-de-sac, four bedrooms and three baths. Boasts slate walkway, large 3 car garage, vaulted ceilings, a full bed and bath down stairs. Large open kitchen, bonus room upstairs with wood flooring and shutters throughout. Lease includes access to all East lake amenities including clubhouse, pools, workout room, and 15 acre lake. Property is currently tenant occupied until 6/30/19.



Home is available for move in on 7/15 with a 12 month lease and $3950 security deposit on approved credit. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required.To schedule a showing please contact: Gary at 949-374-9500 or showings@irvinepropmgmt.com For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



(RLNE4795047)