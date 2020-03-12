20055 Via Monita

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Eastlake single level home with 3 car garage. This home has been professionally decorated and landscaped. The entry leads you to a formal combo Living/Dining Room. Next there is a generous sized Family Room and Kitchen. The Family Room has a Fireplace and built in sound system. The large Kitchen has granite counters and lots of cabinets. There is also a breakfast bar and eating area. There is a separate Laundry Room that leads to the 3 car garage. The Master Bedroom is large with new carpeting and access to the backyard thru sliding glass doors. The Master Bedroom suite has a beautiful soaking tub and a separate walk-in shower. There are dual wash basins and a walk-in closet. There are 2 secondary bedrooms with full baths. The home has dual pane windows, plantation shutters and the floors are marble, hardwood and the bedrooms have new carpeting. The interior of the home has just been painted. The interior colors are neutral so should blend well with most furniture. The backyard is ideal for entertaining. Home is located on a cul-de-sac.