Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20055 Via Monita

20055 via Monita · No Longer Available
Location

20055 via Monita, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
East Lake Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Eastlake single level home with 3 car garage. This home has been professionally decorated and landscaped. The entry leads you to a formal combo Living/Dining Room. Next there is a generous sized Family Room and Kitchen. The Family Room has a Fireplace and built in sound system. The large Kitchen has granite counters and lots of cabinets. There is also a breakfast bar and eating area. There is a separate Laundry Room that leads to the 3 car garage. The Master Bedroom is large with new carpeting and access to the backyard thru sliding glass doors. The Master Bedroom suite has a beautiful soaking tub and a separate walk-in shower. There are dual wash basins and a walk-in closet. There are 2 secondary bedrooms with full baths. The home has dual pane windows, plantation shutters and the floors are marble, hardwood and the bedrooms have new carpeting. The interior of the home has just been painted. The interior colors are neutral so should blend well with most furniture. The backyard is ideal for entertaining. Home is located on a cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20055 Via Monita have any available units?
20055 Via Monita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20055 Via Monita have?
Some of 20055 Via Monita's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20055 Via Monita currently offering any rent specials?
20055 Via Monita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20055 Via Monita pet-friendly?
No, 20055 Via Monita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20055 Via Monita offer parking?
Yes, 20055 Via Monita does offer parking.
Does 20055 Via Monita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20055 Via Monita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20055 Via Monita have a pool?
No, 20055 Via Monita does not have a pool.
Does 20055 Via Monita have accessible units?
No, 20055 Via Monita does not have accessible units.
Does 20055 Via Monita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20055 Via Monita has units with dishwashers.
Does 20055 Via Monita have units with air conditioning?
No, 20055 Via Monita does not have units with air conditioning.
