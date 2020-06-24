20017 Villa Torino

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful and immaculate end unit. Nice formal living area and a great room kitchen. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bath has both tub and walk in shower and double sinks. A large walk in closet is just off the bathroom area. The home is freshly painted, clean neutral carpeting and nice tile flooring in the great room area. Back patio is surrounded by nicely landscaped slopes and is quiet and serene. There is a double car garage with remote access. The Villiago Community is very attractive and has a beautiful community pool, spa, and playground. The home is located adjacent to the Yorba Linda High School and is close to shopping, churches and nearby sports park.