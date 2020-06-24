All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
20017 Villa Torino
Last updated April 17 2020

20017 Villa Torino

20017 Villa Torino · No Longer Available
Location

20017 Villa Torino, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful and immaculate end unit. Nice formal living area and a great room kitchen. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bath has both tub and walk in shower and double sinks. A large walk in closet is just off the bathroom area. The home is freshly painted, clean neutral carpeting and nice tile flooring in the great room area. Back patio is surrounded by nicely landscaped slopes and is quiet and serene. There is a double car garage with remote access. The Villiago Community is very attractive and has a beautiful community pool, spa, and playground. The home is located adjacent to the Yorba Linda High School and is close to shopping, churches and nearby sports park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20017 Villa Torino have any available units?
20017 Villa Torino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20017 Villa Torino have?
Some of 20017 Villa Torino's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20017 Villa Torino currently offering any rent specials?
20017 Villa Torino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20017 Villa Torino pet-friendly?
No, 20017 Villa Torino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20017 Villa Torino offer parking?
Yes, 20017 Villa Torino offers parking.
Does 20017 Villa Torino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20017 Villa Torino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20017 Villa Torino have a pool?
Yes, 20017 Villa Torino has a pool.
Does 20017 Villa Torino have accessible units?
No, 20017 Villa Torino does not have accessible units.
Does 20017 Villa Torino have units with dishwashers?
No, 20017 Villa Torino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20017 Villa Torino have units with air conditioning?
No, 20017 Villa Torino does not have units with air conditioning.

