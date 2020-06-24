Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

20002 Villa Torino Available 10/27/19 Coming Soon: Beautiful Two Story 3Bd 2.5Ba Townhome in Yorba Linda! - Come see this gorgeous two story townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in the charming community of Villaigio! It offers a spacious, open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and center island! The upper level offers a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom that features dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. There are also two nicely sized additional bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Other great features include: convenient 2nd story laundry room, 2 car attached garage and a private, low maintenance backyard! Located in the heart of Yorba Linda this home offers a beautiful community pool and a playground for the little ones. Walking distance to Yorba Linda High School and minutes away from local restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Won't last long! Apply TODAY!



First two licensed drivers must park in 2 car garage. Additional parking spot for a third driver can be purchased for an additional yearly fee.



Submit on pets under 20 lbs.



For showings please contact: Gary at showings@RPMcoast.com or 714-251-6114



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com



(RLNE5125545)