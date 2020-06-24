All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
20002 Villa Torino
20002 Villa Torino

20002 Villa Torino · No Longer Available
Yorba Linda
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

20002 Villa Torino, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
20002 Villa Torino Available 10/27/19 Coming Soon: Beautiful Two Story 3Bd 2.5Ba Townhome in Yorba Linda! - Come see this gorgeous two story townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in the charming community of Villaigio! It offers a spacious, open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and center island! The upper level offers a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom that features dual vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. There are also two nicely sized additional bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Other great features include: convenient 2nd story laundry room, 2 car attached garage and a private, low maintenance backyard! Located in the heart of Yorba Linda this home offers a beautiful community pool and a playground for the little ones. Walking distance to Yorba Linda High School and minutes away from local restaurants, shopping and entertainment! Won't last long! Apply TODAY!

First two licensed drivers must park in 2 car garage. Additional parking spot for a third driver can be purchased for an additional yearly fee.

Submit on pets under 20 lbs.

For showings please contact: Gary at showings@RPMcoast.com or 714-251-6114

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5125545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20002 Villa Torino have any available units?
20002 Villa Torino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20002 Villa Torino have?
Some of 20002 Villa Torino's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20002 Villa Torino currently offering any rent specials?
20002 Villa Torino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20002 Villa Torino pet-friendly?
Yes, 20002 Villa Torino is pet friendly.
Does 20002 Villa Torino offer parking?
Yes, 20002 Villa Torino offers parking.
Does 20002 Villa Torino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20002 Villa Torino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20002 Villa Torino have a pool?
Yes, 20002 Villa Torino has a pool.
Does 20002 Villa Torino have accessible units?
No, 20002 Villa Torino does not have accessible units.
Does 20002 Villa Torino have units with dishwashers?
No, 20002 Villa Torino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20002 Villa Torino have units with air conditioning?
No, 20002 Villa Torino does not have units with air conditioning.
