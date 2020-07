Amenities

Pristine and beautiful home in the Villagio community of Yorba Linda. Enter and you will find gorgeous wood floors and rich cabinetry, family room is open to the kitchen and has an abundance of windows looking out to the private backyard. Two master suites upstairs. Powder bathroom downstairs. Direct garage access to your 2 car garage. Separate laundry room upstairs. Beautiful community with pool and playground. Washing, dryer and refrigerator included.