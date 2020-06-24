All apartments in Yorba Linda
19726 Segovia Lane
19726 Segovia Lane

19726 Segovia Lane · No Longer Available
Yorba Linda
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

19726 Segovia Lane, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Yorba Linda POOL home with views! - Recently remodeled pool home in the hills of Yorba Linda won't last! Price includes pool service and gardener! Features 5 bedrooms, (two are masters), 4 baths, formal and huge family room. All bedrooms are upstairs. Lots of upgrades including granite countertops in kitchen and baths, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel, top of the line appliances and much more! Enjoy the huge backyard which features a pool and jacuzzi, covered patio and amazing views! Open floor plan. 2 car garage. Close to Fairmont Elementary school, Bernardo Middle school and tons of shopping and restaurants. Easy freeway access. READY FOR MOVE IN!

CALL OR TEXT JEN TO SCHEDULE SHOWING AT 951 818 1194

(RLNE4455413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19726 Segovia Lane have any available units?
19726 Segovia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 19726 Segovia Lane have?
Some of 19726 Segovia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19726 Segovia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19726 Segovia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19726 Segovia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19726 Segovia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19726 Segovia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19726 Segovia Lane offers parking.
Does 19726 Segovia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19726 Segovia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19726 Segovia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19726 Segovia Lane has a pool.
Does 19726 Segovia Lane have accessible units?
No, 19726 Segovia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19726 Segovia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19726 Segovia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19726 Segovia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19726 Segovia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
