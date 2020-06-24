19726 Segovia Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Yorba Linda POOL home with views! - Recently remodeled pool home in the hills of Yorba Linda won't last! Price includes pool service and gardener! Features 5 bedrooms, (two are masters), 4 baths, formal and huge family room. All bedrooms are upstairs. Lots of upgrades including granite countertops in kitchen and baths, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel, top of the line appliances and much more! Enjoy the huge backyard which features a pool and jacuzzi, covered patio and amazing views! Open floor plan. 2 car garage. Close to Fairmont Elementary school, Bernardo Middle school and tons of shopping and restaurants. Easy freeway access. READY FOR MOVE IN!



CALL OR TEXT JEN TO SCHEDULE SHOWING AT 951 818 1194



(RLNE4455413)