Yorba Linda, CA
18948 Northern Dancer
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18948 Northern Dancer

18948 Northern Dancer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18948 Northern Dancer Lane, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036**

Highly upgraded 3 Bed, 3 ½ Bath townhome in the luxurious Vista Del Verde of Yorba Linda. Large open concept kitchen featuring granite counters stainless steel appliances, Kitchen Island perfect for dining or preparing meals. Bright living area with fireplace over looking kitchen and backyard. Built-in barbeque and 2 small ponds in back. Large downstairs master with en suite bath, walk-in closet with built-ins, fireplace, and private access to backyard. Downstairs also offers 1 full bath, 1 powder room, laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups, open dining/sitting area and guest bedroom. Secondary master bedroom upstairs with full bath, walk-in closet and stunning large private patio. Attached 2 car garage. Community association offering pool and clubhouse.

Submit on pets.

Visit www.truedoorpm.com/rental-search/ to submit an application.

Move In Costs:
One month rent
Deposit equal to one month rent
Pet deposit $300/pet (if applicable)
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,000, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18948 Northern Dancer have any available units?
18948 Northern Dancer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 18948 Northern Dancer have?
Some of 18948 Northern Dancer's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18948 Northern Dancer currently offering any rent specials?
18948 Northern Dancer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18948 Northern Dancer pet-friendly?
Yes, 18948 Northern Dancer is pet friendly.
Does 18948 Northern Dancer offer parking?
Yes, 18948 Northern Dancer does offer parking.
Does 18948 Northern Dancer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18948 Northern Dancer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18948 Northern Dancer have a pool?
Yes, 18948 Northern Dancer has a pool.
Does 18948 Northern Dancer have accessible units?
No, 18948 Northern Dancer does not have accessible units.
Does 18948 Northern Dancer have units with dishwashers?
No, 18948 Northern Dancer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18948 Northern Dancer have units with air conditioning?
No, 18948 Northern Dancer does not have units with air conditioning.
