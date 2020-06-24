18642 Sarazen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Property located at hilltop Cul-De-Sac. Downstairs has one bedroom, one office, a full bathroom, and a powder room. The entry has a high ceiling, tile floor. Wood kitchen cabinets with center island, granite countertop. Upstairs has a master suite, another three guest bedrooms, and four full bathrooms. Master bedroom included dual sided fireplace, balcony capturing breathtaking views, master retreat. Back yard offers panoramic city lights and sunset views, swimming pool with spa. Three car space garage with upgraded epoxy floor. All appliances and furniture are negotiable to stay.