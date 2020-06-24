All apartments in Yorba Linda
18642 Sarazen Court

18642 Sarazen Ct · No Longer Available
Location

18642 Sarazen Ct, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Brea-Olinda

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Property located at hilltop Cul-De-Sac. Downstairs has one bedroom, one office, a full bathroom, and a powder room. The entry has a high ceiling, tile floor. Wood kitchen cabinets with center island, granite countertop. Upstairs has a master suite, another three guest bedrooms, and four full bathrooms. Master bedroom included dual sided fireplace, balcony capturing breathtaking views, master retreat. Back yard offers panoramic city lights and sunset views, swimming pool with spa. Three car space garage with upgraded epoxy floor. All appliances and furniture are negotiable to stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18642 Sarazen Court have any available units?
18642 Sarazen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 18642 Sarazen Court have?
Some of 18642 Sarazen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18642 Sarazen Court currently offering any rent specials?
18642 Sarazen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18642 Sarazen Court pet-friendly?
No, 18642 Sarazen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 18642 Sarazen Court offer parking?
Yes, 18642 Sarazen Court offers parking.
Does 18642 Sarazen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18642 Sarazen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18642 Sarazen Court have a pool?
Yes, 18642 Sarazen Court has a pool.
Does 18642 Sarazen Court have accessible units?
No, 18642 Sarazen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18642 Sarazen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 18642 Sarazen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18642 Sarazen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18642 Sarazen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
