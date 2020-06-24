All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM

18373 Iris Lane

18373 Iris Ln · No Longer Available
Location

18373 Iris Ln, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in prime location! SMART HOME located in the Magnolia community of Loma Vista, centrally located in the desirable city of Yorba Linda. This four bedroom 3.5 bathroom home offers panoramic hills views. Spacious floor plan with main floor great room open-concept living that includes upgraded kitchen, granite counter tops, back-splash, stainless steel appliances and outdoor balcony retreat. Washer and dryer also included in the main floor laundry room. This wonderfully designed energy efficient home tastefully combines a first floor bedroom with en-suite bathroom and three spacious bedrooms on the third level, with ample closet space, including walk-in closet in master bedroom. Home also includes a 2-car attached bay garage, tank-less water heater, water softener and is equipped with extensive Smart Home features throughout that are voice and/or remotely controlled, in addition to being the world's first "Wi-Fi Certified Home Design". This gem of a home awaits a delightful family to start creating priceless memories. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18373 Iris Lane have any available units?
18373 Iris Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 18373 Iris Lane have?
Some of 18373 Iris Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18373 Iris Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18373 Iris Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18373 Iris Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18373 Iris Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 18373 Iris Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18373 Iris Lane offers parking.
Does 18373 Iris Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18373 Iris Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18373 Iris Lane have a pool?
No, 18373 Iris Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18373 Iris Lane have accessible units?
No, 18373 Iris Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18373 Iris Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18373 Iris Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18373 Iris Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18373 Iris Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

