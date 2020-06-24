18373 Iris Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in prime location! SMART HOME located in the Magnolia community of Loma Vista, centrally located in the desirable city of Yorba Linda. This four bedroom 3.5 bathroom home offers panoramic hills views. Spacious floor plan with main floor great room open-concept living that includes upgraded kitchen, granite counter tops, back-splash, stainless steel appliances and outdoor balcony retreat. Washer and dryer also included in the main floor laundry room. This wonderfully designed energy efficient home tastefully combines a first floor bedroom with en-suite bathroom and three spacious bedrooms on the third level, with ample closet space, including walk-in closet in master bedroom. Home also includes a 2-car attached bay garage, tank-less water heater, water softener and is equipped with extensive Smart Home features throughout that are voice and/or remotely controlled, in addition to being the world's first "Wi-Fi Certified Home Design". This gem of a home awaits a delightful family to start creating priceless memories. Welcome home!