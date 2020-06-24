All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

18225 Via Madera B

18225 Via Madera · No Longer Available
Location

18225 Via Madera, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Yorba Linda - Property Id: 142206

Just remodeled and freshly painted with neutral colors. Nearly 1,000 sf. Full ADA compliant 3-room en suite in quiet upscale West Yorba Linda neighborhood. Close to shopping and new Yorba Linda Town Center. Private entrance graded for wheelchair or scooter with no steps/stairs. Includes kitchenette with refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Bedroom, full bath with roll-in shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet. Private washer-dryer laundry center. Living room with bookcases and 2 TVs. Enjoy a secluded private yard with lawn/garden and gardener included. Dedicated AC and heating. All utilities including cable and Internet included. Completely furnished. Pool & spa usage negotiable. Once a month housekeeping service included. Horse property with stall available for additional rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142206
Property Id 142206

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5367379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18225 Via Madera B have any available units?
18225 Via Madera B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 18225 Via Madera B have?
Some of 18225 Via Madera B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18225 Via Madera B currently offering any rent specials?
18225 Via Madera B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18225 Via Madera B pet-friendly?
Yes, 18225 Via Madera B is pet friendly.
Does 18225 Via Madera B offer parking?
No, 18225 Via Madera B does not offer parking.
Does 18225 Via Madera B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18225 Via Madera B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18225 Via Madera B have a pool?
Yes, 18225 Via Madera B has a pool.
Does 18225 Via Madera B have accessible units?
Yes, 18225 Via Madera B has accessible units.
Does 18225 Via Madera B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18225 Via Madera B has units with dishwashers.
Does 18225 Via Madera B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18225 Via Madera B has units with air conditioning.

