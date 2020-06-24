18225 Via Madera B

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Yorba Linda - Property Id: 142206



Just remodeled and freshly painted with neutral colors. Nearly 1,000 sf. Full ADA compliant 3-room en suite in quiet upscale West Yorba Linda neighborhood. Close to shopping and new Yorba Linda Town Center. Private entrance graded for wheelchair or scooter with no steps/stairs. Includes kitchenette with refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Bedroom, full bath with roll-in shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet. Private washer-dryer laundry center. Living room with bookcases and 2 TVs. Enjoy a secluded private yard with lawn/garden and gardener included. Dedicated AC and heating. All utilities including cable and Internet included. Completely furnished. Pool & spa usage negotiable. Once a month housekeeping service included. Horse property with stall available for additional rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/142206

Property Id 142206



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5367379)