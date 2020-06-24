18225 Via Madera B

Amenities
Just remodeled and freshly painted with neutral colors. Nearly 1,000 sf. Full ADA compliant 3-room en suite in quiet upscale West Yorba Linda neighborhood. Close to shopping and new Yorba Linda Town Center. Private entrance graded for wheelchair or scooter with no steps/stairs. Includes kitchenette with refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Bedroom, full bath with roll-in shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet. Private washer-dryer laundry center. Living room with bookcases and 2 TVs. Enjoy a secluded private yard with lawn/garden and gardener included. Dedicated AC and heating. All utilities including cable and Internet included. Completely furnished. Pool & spa usage negotiable. Once a month housekeeping service included. Horse property with stall available for additional rent.
