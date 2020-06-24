18181 Buena Vista Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Charming Bungalow nestled in the foothills of Yorba Linda. This single story 3 bedroom two bath home has a lot to offer. Upgraded throughout with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, beverage cooler, stainless steel appliances and more! Crown moldings, central air-conditioning, energy efficient dual pane windows, hardwood flooring, spa tub and upgraded bathrooms. Large back yard with covered patio and possible RV parking. Ample parking with a two car garage and extra wide driveway. Check out these schools, Esperanza High school, Yorba, Middle School, Linda Vista elementary school. Close to shopping malls, transportation and entertainment. Professional managed.