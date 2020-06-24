All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 18181 Buena Vista Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
18181 Buena Vista Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

18181 Buena Vista Avenue

18181 Buena Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18181 Buena Vista Avenue, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Charming Bungalow nestled in the foothills of Yorba Linda. This single story 3 bedroom two bath home has a lot to offer. Upgraded throughout with granite counter tops, breakfast bar, beverage cooler, stainless steel appliances and more! Crown moldings, central air-conditioning, energy efficient dual pane windows, hardwood flooring, spa tub and upgraded bathrooms. Large back yard with covered patio and possible RV parking. Ample parking with a two car garage and extra wide driveway. Check out these schools, Esperanza High school, Yorba, Middle School, Linda Vista elementary school. Close to shopping malls, transportation and entertainment. Professional managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18181 Buena Vista Avenue have any available units?
18181 Buena Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 18181 Buena Vista Avenue have?
Some of 18181 Buena Vista Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18181 Buena Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18181 Buena Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18181 Buena Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18181 Buena Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 18181 Buena Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18181 Buena Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 18181 Buena Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18181 Buena Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18181 Buena Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 18181 Buena Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18181 Buena Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18181 Buena Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18181 Buena Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18181 Buena Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18181 Buena Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18181 Buena Vista Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsYorba Linda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Yorba Linda 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsYorba Linda Dog Friendly Apartments
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles