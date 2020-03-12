17515 Page Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry pool bbq/grill bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom home w/pool in Yorba Linda - This home has it all!! Two-story home in Yorba Linda on a Cul-de-sac. Private pool with separate guess bathroom and shower. Built in barbeque and bar seating great for entertaining. Gorgeous Master bathroom with jacuzzi bath tub. Also features office/library and laundry room. Property is located near multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $4,000.00

Deposit: starts at $4,000.00 (varies depending on credit)



Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.



For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com



(RLNE4523760)