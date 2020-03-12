All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 17515 Page Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
17515 Page Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17515 Page Ct

17515 Page Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

17515 Page Court, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom home w/pool in Yorba Linda - This home has it all!! Two-story home in Yorba Linda on a Cul-de-sac. Private pool with separate guess bathroom and shower. Built in barbeque and bar seating great for entertaining. Gorgeous Master bathroom with jacuzzi bath tub. Also features office/library and laundry room. Property is located near multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $4,000.00
Deposit: starts at $4,000.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com

(RLNE4523760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17515 Page Ct have any available units?
17515 Page Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 17515 Page Ct have?
Some of 17515 Page Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17515 Page Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17515 Page Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17515 Page Ct pet-friendly?
No, 17515 Page Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17515 Page Ct offer parking?
No, 17515 Page Ct does not offer parking.
Does 17515 Page Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17515 Page Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17515 Page Ct have a pool?
Yes, 17515 Page Ct has a pool.
Does 17515 Page Ct have accessible units?
No, 17515 Page Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17515 Page Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 17515 Page Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17515 Page Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 17515 Page Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles