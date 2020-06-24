All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 17430 Summer Oak Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
17430 Summer Oak Place
Last updated February 17 2020 at 4:05 PM

17430 Summer Oak Place

17430 Summer Oak Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

17430 Summer Oak Place, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning luxurious 6 bedrooms and 4 baths salt water pool home located in the most desirable community at "Terra Linda Estates" in Yorba Linda. Bright and airy! There are 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the main floor and 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the second floors. This beautiful home features wood floors, cathedral ceiling, newer remodeled gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lightnings, custom window blinds and wooden shutters. Kitchen is an open concept which leads to the family room with the fireplace, separate laundry room, 3 car attached garages with built-in cabinets and also has an electrical car charger system. Master bedroom with a fireplace, master bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub. Large backyard with salt water pool & spa, built-in BBQ, gazebo and storage shed. SOLAR SYSTEM, water softener and dual A/C system. The community has a play ground and 2 lovely parks. Great school district! Move-in condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17430 Summer Oak Place have any available units?
17430 Summer Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 17430 Summer Oak Place have?
Some of 17430 Summer Oak Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17430 Summer Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
17430 Summer Oak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17430 Summer Oak Place pet-friendly?
No, 17430 Summer Oak Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17430 Summer Oak Place offer parking?
Yes, 17430 Summer Oak Place offers parking.
Does 17430 Summer Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17430 Summer Oak Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17430 Summer Oak Place have a pool?
Yes, 17430 Summer Oak Place has a pool.
Does 17430 Summer Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 17430 Summer Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17430 Summer Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17430 Summer Oak Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 17430 Summer Oak Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17430 Summer Oak Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles