17430 Summer Oak Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stunning luxurious 6 bedrooms and 4 baths salt water pool home located in the most desirable community at "Terra Linda Estates" in Yorba Linda. Bright and airy! There are 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the main floor and 3 bedrooms 2 baths on the second floors. This beautiful home features wood floors, cathedral ceiling, newer remodeled gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lightnings, custom window blinds and wooden shutters. Kitchen is an open concept which leads to the family room with the fireplace, separate laundry room, 3 car attached garages with built-in cabinets and also has an electrical car charger system. Master bedroom with a fireplace, master bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub. Large backyard with salt water pool & spa, built-in BBQ, gazebo and storage shed. SOLAR SYSTEM, water softener and dual A/C system. The community has a play ground and 2 lovely parks. Great school district! Move-in condition!