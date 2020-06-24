All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
17250 Drake Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

17250 Drake Street

17250 Drake Street · No Longer Available
Location

17250 Drake Street, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This one is ready now with fresh paint, new laminate floors and cleaning crew just finished. This home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac street in the beautiful community of Vista Del Verde. Walking distance to Lakeview Elementary, miles of horse trails and a community park. Home features formal living, dining room, expansive family room with stone fireplace that is open to the kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen offers island seating, stainless appliances, office niche, walk-in pantry and access to a quaint courtyard. A downstairs bed room and bath are perfect for guests. The master bedroom is spacious with room for a relaxing sitting room and spacious master bath with separate soaking tub, dual sinks, shower and walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms upstairs are generous in size and well appointed. Upstairs also offers full laundry room, hall bath and loft perfect for a homework or office space.The backyard offers views and is being planted with fresh grass. Three car garage. This home has been a long term rental and seller has no plans to sell. Make your appointment to view home. Award winning schools and a great central location to all the great things Yorba Linda has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17250 Drake Street have any available units?
17250 Drake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 17250 Drake Street have?
Some of 17250 Drake Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17250 Drake Street currently offering any rent specials?
17250 Drake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17250 Drake Street pet-friendly?
No, 17250 Drake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17250 Drake Street offer parking?
Yes, 17250 Drake Street offers parking.
Does 17250 Drake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17250 Drake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17250 Drake Street have a pool?
No, 17250 Drake Street does not have a pool.
Does 17250 Drake Street have accessible units?
No, 17250 Drake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17250 Drake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17250 Drake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17250 Drake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17250 Drake Street does not have units with air conditioning.
