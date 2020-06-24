17250 Drake Street

Amenities

This one is ready now with fresh paint, new laminate floors and cleaning crew just finished. This home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac street in the beautiful community of Vista Del Verde. Walking distance to Lakeview Elementary, miles of horse trails and a community park. Home features formal living, dining room, expansive family room with stone fireplace that is open to the kitchen and breakfast room. The kitchen offers island seating, stainless appliances, office niche, walk-in pantry and access to a quaint courtyard. A downstairs bed room and bath are perfect for guests. The master bedroom is spacious with room for a relaxing sitting room and spacious master bath with separate soaking tub, dual sinks, shower and walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms upstairs are generous in size and well appointed. Upstairs also offers full laundry room, hall bath and loft perfect for a homework or office space.The backyard offers views and is being planted with fresh grass. Three car garage. This home has been a long term rental and seller has no plans to sell. Make your appointment to view home. Award winning schools and a great central location to all the great things Yorba Linda has to offer.