Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:02 AM

17035 Independence Way

17035 Independence Way · No Longer Available
Location

17035 Independence Way, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful condo/townhome at Heritage Crossings in Yorba Linda! The home offers laminate wood flooring all throughout the living room space and upgraded carpet in the upper bedrooms. The two-car garage includes plenty of space for storage even with two cars parked inside and there is more outside guest parking. The open floor plan with high ceilings joins the modern kitchen with the dining and living room. Dark wood kitchen cabinets and granite counters complete the modern design. Appliances included, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Enjoy the benefits of huge walk-in closets and private baths in both the master and second bedrooms and dual sinks within the master bath. This is a beautiful, modern home in a young community, part of the highly rated Placentia-Yorba Linda School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17035 Independence Way have any available units?
17035 Independence Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 17035 Independence Way have?
Some of 17035 Independence Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17035 Independence Way currently offering any rent specials?
17035 Independence Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17035 Independence Way pet-friendly?
No, 17035 Independence Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17035 Independence Way offer parking?
Yes, 17035 Independence Way offers parking.
Does 17035 Independence Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17035 Independence Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17035 Independence Way have a pool?
No, 17035 Independence Way does not have a pool.
Does 17035 Independence Way have accessible units?
No, 17035 Independence Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17035 Independence Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17035 Independence Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17035 Independence Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17035 Independence Way does not have units with air conditioning.
