17035 Independence Way

Beautiful condo/townhome at Heritage Crossings in Yorba Linda! The home offers laminate wood flooring all throughout the living room space and upgraded carpet in the upper bedrooms. The two-car garage includes plenty of space for storage even with two cars parked inside and there is more outside guest parking. The open floor plan with high ceilings joins the modern kitchen with the dining and living room. Dark wood kitchen cabinets and granite counters complete the modern design. Appliances included, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Enjoy the benefits of huge walk-in closets and private baths in both the master and second bedrooms and dual sinks within the master bath. This is a beautiful, modern home in a young community, part of the highly rated Placentia-Yorba Linda School District.