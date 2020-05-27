Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

34025 Harvest Way Available 08/16/20 Welcome To Your New Home In Wildomar "The Farm Community" - Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom home in The Farm Community!!!! This single story home was recently remodeled. Fresh paint inside and outside of the home. Brand new laminate wood flooring through out. Brand new bathrooms with granite counter tops and tiled showers. Kitchen cabinets painted like new. New air conditioning unit installed. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room. Large back yard. Conveniently located between the 215 and 15 freeways. Neighborhood is nice and quiet.



Qualifications:

1) 600+ Credit Score With No Evictions Nor Open Bankruptcies

2) Combined Monthly Gross Income Must Be 3X The Monthly Rent Amount

3) Good/Verifiable Rental History or Home Ownership



You can Apply on our website: Expressrealtypm.com



