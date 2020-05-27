All apartments in Wildomar
34025 Harvest Way

34025 Harvest Way · No Longer Available
Location

34025 Harvest Way, Wildomar, CA 92595

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
34025 Harvest Way Available 08/16/20 Welcome To Your New Home In Wildomar "The Farm Community" - Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom home in The Farm Community!!!! This single story home was recently remodeled. Fresh paint inside and outside of the home. Brand new laminate wood flooring through out. Brand new bathrooms with granite counter tops and tiled showers. Kitchen cabinets painted like new. New air conditioning unit installed. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living room. Large back yard. Conveniently located between the 215 and 15 freeways. Neighborhood is nice and quiet.

>>>>>OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JULY 14, 2018 FROM 1PM-5PM<<<<<<

Qualifications:
1) 600+ Credit Score With No Evictions Nor Open Bankruptcies
2) Combined Monthly Gross Income Must Be 3X The Monthly Rent Amount
3) Good/Verifiable Rental History or Home Ownership

You can Apply on our website: Expressrealtypm.com

(RLNE4233777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34025 Harvest Way have any available units?
34025 Harvest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wildomar, CA.
How much is rent in Wildomar, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wildomar Rent Report.
What amenities does 34025 Harvest Way have?
Some of 34025 Harvest Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34025 Harvest Way currently offering any rent specials?
34025 Harvest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34025 Harvest Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 34025 Harvest Way is pet friendly.
Does 34025 Harvest Way offer parking?
No, 34025 Harvest Way does not offer parking.
Does 34025 Harvest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34025 Harvest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34025 Harvest Way have a pool?
No, 34025 Harvest Way does not have a pool.
Does 34025 Harvest Way have accessible units?
No, 34025 Harvest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 34025 Harvest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 34025 Harvest Way does not have units with dishwashers.
