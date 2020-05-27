Gables Oak Creek

Lease Length: 1, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.9x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $350 (2 bedroom), $450 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (first pet), $150 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Open parking; 1 assigned parking per unit; Detached Garage: $125/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached Garage: $125/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.