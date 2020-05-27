Gables Oak Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport hot tub

If you love scenic vistas, breathtaking mountain views surround us from the north, south, and west. In the city of Wildomar, located just north of downtown Temecula and centrally located near Murrieta, our apartment home community gives you the best of both worlds -- convenience and tranquility. Our ideal location keeps you close to the action, with the 215 and 15 Freeways that easily connect you to San Diego, Orange County, and the Inland Empire. Enjoy the Temecula Wine Country or take a day trip to the beach or mountains... there’s always something new to discover! Professionally managed by Gables Residential Services, Inc. CA DRE #071789918