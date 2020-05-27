All apartments in Wildomar
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Gables Oak Creek

Open Now until 6pm
24875 Prielipp Rd · (909) 212-0852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA 92595

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0925 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,846

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 1126 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0332 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gables Oak Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
hot tub
If you love scenic vistas, breathtaking mountain views surround us from the north, south, and west. In the city of Wildomar, located just north of downtown Temecula and centrally located near Murrieta, our apartment home community gives you the best of both worlds -- convenience and tranquility. Our ideal location keeps you close to the action, with the 215 and 15 Freeways that easily connect you to San Diego, Orange County, and the Inland Empire. Enjoy the Temecula Wine Country or take a day trip to the beach or mountains... there’s always something new to discover! Professionally managed by Gables Residential Services, Inc. CA DRE #071789918

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.9x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $350 (2 bedroom), $450 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 (first pet), $150 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Open parking; 1 assigned parking per unit; Detached Garage: $125/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached Garage: $125/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gables Oak Creek have any available units?
Gables Oak Creek has 3 units available starting at $1,846 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wildomar, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wildomar Rent Report.
What amenities does Gables Oak Creek have?
Some of Gables Oak Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gables Oak Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Gables Oak Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gables Oak Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Gables Oak Creek is pet friendly.
Does Gables Oak Creek offer parking?
Yes, Gables Oak Creek offers parking.
Does Gables Oak Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Gables Oak Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Gables Oak Creek have a pool?
Yes, Gables Oak Creek has a pool.
Does Gables Oak Creek have accessible units?
No, Gables Oak Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Gables Oak Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gables Oak Creek has units with dishwashers.
