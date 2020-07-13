Apartment List
/
CA
/
wildomar
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM

59 Apartments for rent in Wildomar, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1261 sqft
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,596
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Results within 1 mile of Wildomar
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
East Lake District
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
24325 Bay Laurel
24325 Bay Laurel Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1680 sqft
24325 Bay Laurel Available 08/02/20 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
23649 Lincoln Ave
23649 Lincoln Avenue, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3675 sqft
23649 Lincoln Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Murrieta Pool Home!!! - Lovely two-story 4 BED, 2 1/2 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, SOLAR, WATER SOFTENER, POOL, WITH VIEW located in a prestigious community.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
East Lake District
29102 Hawthorn
29102 Hawthorn, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2800 sqft
Brand new single-story smart home with attached 3 car garage. Beautiful Vaulted ceilings and large windows bask the home in an abundance of natural light.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
24485 Payton Drive
24485 Payton Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3091 sqft
This Brand new home is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests! It features tile floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows.This large kitchen has stainless steel appliances and huge island to entertain your guest.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
15525 Boulder Road
15525 Boulder Road, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1141 sqft
15525 Boulder Road Available 07/21/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
40930 Belleray Ave.
40930 Belleray Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2066 sqft
40930 Belleray Ave. Available 08/15/20 The Ridge at Cal Oaks Condominium - Welcome to The Ridge at Cal Oaks – You will fall in love with this Townhome – almost new just 2 years old. Oh… Move In Special Tri-Level.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
34295 Chaparossa
34295 Chaparossa Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
3088 sqft
34295 Chaparossa Available 08/28/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 20

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
24236 Lilac Lane
24236 Lilac Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom In New Gated Community - Located in a NEWER community of Canyon Hills, this beautiful 2018 GATED home boasts an amazing kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, with upgraded flooring
Results within 5 miles of Wildomar
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,631
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,846
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
7 Units Available
Los Alamos Hills
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,761
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
$
24 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,691
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Greer Ranch
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Murrieta Highlands
33620 Willow Haven Lane #104
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Murrieta Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths plus Loft Town Home - Lovely and spacious Willow Haven Town home in Murrieta. 2 bedroom plus a loft on the 2nd floor, 2.5 baths.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Elsinore Hills District
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3194 sqft
7 Via Scenica Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
East Lake District
150 Lakeshore Dr., Lake Elsinore
150 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 Bedroom single story in 55+ Senior community - Property Id: 314819 1 Bedroom one story end unit. Beautiful Lake and Mountain views from master bedroom. A/C and ceiling fans. Peaceful & friendly Senior Community living. New paint & flooring.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
22133 Pecos Place
22133 Pecos Place, Canyon Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2760 sqft
MAGNIFICENT WATER VIEW ESTATE HOME LOCATED ON PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC. DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY LEADING TO OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL LIVING & DINING AREA WITH LAKE VIEWS. LARGE BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, DOUBLE OVENS, PANTRY.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
42405 Via Nortada
42405 Via Nortada, Riverside County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
Welcome home to “Valle Vento” from the time you enter your private gates you will know that this property is special.

July 2020 Wildomar Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wildomar Rent Report. Wildomar rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wildomar rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Wildomar Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wildomar Rent Report. Wildomar rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wildomar rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wildomar rents increase sharply over the past month

Wildomar rents have increased 1.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wildomar stand at $1,470 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,839 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Wildomar's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wildomar, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents were up 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wildomar

    As rents have increased moderately in Wildomar, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wildomar is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Wildomar's median two-bedroom rent of $1,839 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Wildomar's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wildomar than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,097, where Wildomar is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wildomar 1 BedroomsWildomar 2 BedroomsWildomar 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWildomar 3 BedroomsWildomar Apartments with Balcony
    Wildomar Apartments with GarageWildomar Apartments with GymWildomar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWildomar Apartments with Parking
    Wildomar Apartments with PoolWildomar Apartments with Washer-DryerWildomar Dog Friendly ApartmentsWildomar Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
    Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA
    Yorba Linda, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CASolana Beach, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
    Chaffey College