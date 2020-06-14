Apartment List
/
CA
/
wildomar
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

106 Apartments for rent in Wildomar, CA with garage

Wildomar apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,571
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
35958 Banyan Rim Drive
35958 Banyan Rim Drive, Wildomar, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Nice Larger Home, 5 Bed/3.5Bath 3 Car Garage This house offers 5 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths with high ceiling living room, formal dining room, and huge family room with fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
23080 Cannery Road
23080 Cannery Road, Wildomar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1917 sqft
23080 Cannery Road Available 07/15/20 Available July 15th! - Gorgeous single story home with a 3-car garage located in Wildomar off Clinton Keith! Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom shiplap walls,

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24979 Mauri Court
24979 Mauri Court, Wildomar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2318 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home for rent - Spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 3 car garage and large loft for rent. Gardener included. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANT.
Results within 1 mile of Wildomar
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Lake District
5 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
37137 Calle De Lobo
37137 Calle De Lobo, Riverside County, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
5082 sqft
Huge family home with scenic views ready for occupancy. This home is tucked away in the hills of La Cresta and is very secluded. RV parking available, with low maintenance yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507
1800 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1502 sqft
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
15636 Vista Way
15636 Vista Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1479 sqft
Available now.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
33046 Canopy Lane
33046 Canopy Lane, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2885 sqft
Great Neighborhood - walk to Schools - many Parks in the area. Community Pool & Clubhouse (Tenant pays a small fee).

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
23673 Kathryn Street
23673 Kathyrn Street, Murrieta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3686 sqft
TURNKEY HOME in highly desired area of Murrieta with great school district! This is 5 bedrrom home with 4 full baths and 1/2 bath downstairs for your guests! This home has been COMPLETELY renovated from top to bottom! Complete new flooring, new

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
32479 Silver Creek
32479 Silver Creek, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,147
2118 sqft
Open and Spacious 2,118 sq ft home in highly desirable Canyon Hills community. Granite counters in kitchen. Wood and tile floors throughout. Corner location. 2 car attached garage. Low maintenance front and rear yard with large front patio.
Results within 5 miles of Wildomar
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
35 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
Los Alamos Hills
9 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
9 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1328 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
28410 Socorro St
28410 Socorro Street, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This condo is located in one of the most desirable communities in Murrieta. Walking distance to major shopping and minutes to the freeway.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
37876 Via Carmelia
37876 Via Carmelia, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2600 sqft
** 4 Bedroom 3 bath, 1 bedroom downstairs, Cathedral ceilings, Tile flooring downstairs, Carpet in bedrooms & Loft, Floor plan offers a formal living & dining area with custom sheer drapery, Downstairs Bedroom and full bathroom, Familyroom with

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29190 Crestline Dr
29190 Crestline Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1098 sqft
Come see this family home ready for new tenants. Drive up to the property and you will notice the front yard is low maintenance. Walk through the front door and you will find wood flooring throughout the home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27177 Sun City Blvd
27177 Sun City Boulevard, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
729 sqft
Come see this quaint 1 bedroom senior condo. Living room is decent and connects to the kitchen. Kitchen includes white tiles counter tops, cabinets for storage, white appliances including a refrigerator.
City Guide for Wildomar, CA

Originally an outpost for the railroad that was being built between San Diego and Barstow, Wildomar is named after its founders: William Collier, Donald Graham, and Margaret Collier Graham, the wife of Donald and sister of William.

In 2010, Wildomar was home to 32,176 people, and its population is still growing quickly. If you are considering moving to Wildomar, then now is a great time to do so. Thanks to a recent building boom, the vacancy rate is higher than in many parts of California, so you should not have too much trouble finding a cool crib. Lovers of the great outdoors will appreciate the fact that Wildomar borders the largest freshwater lake in California. If you're more of a couch potato, you might prefer the annual wine festival held just a few miles away in Temecula, where you can taste the fruits of the vines that cover this region of California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wildomar, CA

Wildomar apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Wildomar 1 BedroomsWildomar 2 BedroomsWildomar 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWildomar 3 BedroomsWildomar Apartments with Balcony
Wildomar Apartments with GarageWildomar Apartments with GymWildomar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWildomar Apartments with Parking
Wildomar Apartments with PoolWildomar Apartments with Washer-DryerWildomar Dog Friendly ApartmentsWildomar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA
Yorba Linda, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CASolana Beach, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College