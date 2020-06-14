106 Apartments for rent in Wildomar, CA with garage
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 27
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 21
1 of 30
1 of 37
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 31
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 32
1 of 8
1 of 13
Originally an outpost for the railroad that was being built between San Diego and Barstow, Wildomar is named after its founders: William Collier, Donald Graham, and Margaret Collier Graham, the wife of Donald and sister of William.
In 2010, Wildomar was home to 32,176 people, and its population is still growing quickly. If you are considering moving to Wildomar, then now is a great time to do so. Thanks to a recent building boom, the vacancy rate is higher than in many parts of California, so you should not have too much trouble finding a cool crib. Lovers of the great outdoors will appreciate the fact that Wildomar borders the largest freshwater lake in California. If you're more of a couch potato, you might prefer the annual wine festival held just a few miles away in Temecula, where you can taste the fruits of the vines that cover this region of California. See more
Wildomar apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.