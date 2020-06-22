All apartments in Wildomar
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

23080 Cannery Road

23080 Cannery Road · No Longer Available
Location

23080 Cannery Road, Wildomar, CA 92595

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
garage
23080 Cannery Road Available 07/15/20 Available July 15th! - Gorgeous single story home with a 3-car garage located in Wildomar off Clinton Keith! Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom shiplap walls, plantation shutters, and tasteful upgrades throughout! The upgraded kitchen offers granite counters, a large center island with barstool seating, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinetry. The kitchen opens up to a large family room with built in custom shelving and a cozy fireplace. The master suite is spacious and offers lots of natural light, a separate custom shower and soaking tub, a double vanity, and a large walk-in closet. Off the kitchen you have slider access to a gorgeous entertainer's backyard that offers a covered patio, low maintenance artificial turf, and a custom built-in fire pit . Located in a beautiful neighborhood close to grocery stores, coffee shops, and the 215 fwy! Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer included! Pets not preferred.

Available July 15th!
Rent: $2495
Security Deposit: $2500 + pet deposit if applicable

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

-Income: 2.5x the rent amount
-Good Credit: 640+ REQUIRED
-Positive rental/mortgage history
-Stable/verifiable Income (bank statements & paystubs)
-Move in: July 15th-August 1st
-Pets not preferred

Each Applicant 18+ Must Provide:
-Copy of 1 month's paystubs
-Copy of 2 month's bank statements
-Self employed must supply 2019 taxes
-Copy of Photo ID

*Renter's Insurance required prior to move in

Application is online!
www.RobertColeProperties.com

Leasing:
Robert Cole Properties
(951) 330-0405

(RLNE5854717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23080 Cannery Road have any available units?
23080 Cannery Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wildomar, CA.
How much is rent in Wildomar, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wildomar Rent Report.
What amenities does 23080 Cannery Road have?
Some of 23080 Cannery Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23080 Cannery Road currently offering any rent specials?
23080 Cannery Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23080 Cannery Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 23080 Cannery Road is pet friendly.
Does 23080 Cannery Road offer parking?
Yes, 23080 Cannery Road does offer parking.
Does 23080 Cannery Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23080 Cannery Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23080 Cannery Road have a pool?
No, 23080 Cannery Road does not have a pool.
Does 23080 Cannery Road have accessible units?
No, 23080 Cannery Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23080 Cannery Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 23080 Cannery Road does not have units with dishwashers.
