Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar fire pit parking garage

23080 Cannery Road Available 07/15/20 Available July 15th! - Gorgeous single story home with a 3-car garage located in Wildomar off Clinton Keith! Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom shiplap walls, plantation shutters, and tasteful upgrades throughout! The upgraded kitchen offers granite counters, a large center island with barstool seating, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinetry. The kitchen opens up to a large family room with built in custom shelving and a cozy fireplace. The master suite is spacious and offers lots of natural light, a separate custom shower and soaking tub, a double vanity, and a large walk-in closet. Off the kitchen you have slider access to a gorgeous entertainer's backyard that offers a covered patio, low maintenance artificial turf, and a custom built-in fire pit . Located in a beautiful neighborhood close to grocery stores, coffee shops, and the 215 fwy! Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer included! Pets not preferred.



Available July 15th!

Rent: $2495

Security Deposit: $2500 + pet deposit if applicable



MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:



-Income: 2.5x the rent amount

-Good Credit: 640+ REQUIRED

-Positive rental/mortgage history

-Stable/verifiable Income (bank statements & paystubs)

-Move in: July 15th-August 1st

-Pets not preferred



Each Applicant 18+ Must Provide:

-Copy of 1 month's paystubs

-Copy of 2 month's bank statements

-Self employed must supply 2019 taxes

-Copy of Photo ID



*Renter's Insurance required prior to move in



Application is online!

www.RobertColeProperties.com



Leasing:

Robert Cole Properties

(951) 330-0405



(RLNE5854717)