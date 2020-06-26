9930 Melgar Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Family/Pet Friendly 3br/2bath, Awesome Neighborhood, Suburban Living with STYLE! - This turn-key home - immediately adjacent to lovely Friendly Hills - sits on one of the largest lots of a sleepy, manicured street, yet is within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, banking... and one of the area's most prestigious elementary schools!



The house itself is best described as Storybook Suburbia and features a modern, open floorplan, tons of natural light, wood floors, custom paint, and recessed lighting... perfect for a growing, discerning family with pets.



The backyard has a covered patio and an open yard, ideal for weekend barbecue's and outdoor entertainment. The bedrooms feature convenient built-ins. The kitchen features a new cook top and range hood, comes with a built-in oven, dishwasher and tons of counter space. An added bonus, the owners will donate the washer, dryer and fridge for your use (though they will not be maintained.)



CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR!



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit

Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.



ONE YEAR LEASE



(RLNE5068122)