9228 Mills Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Pet Friendly House, Whittier House for Rent with Large Backyard, Open House on Saturday March 30, from 10:00AM to 10:30AM - Top notch pet friendly 2 bed 1 bath house with the prime amenities.



Central AC, beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, upgraded kitchen, plantation shutters, appliances included, and a large enclosed backyard.



There is shed in the backyard with a "little room". It could be a play house, man cave, or diva den. Covered patio with outdoor TV, patio shade, outdoor lighting, great outdoor living space.



Move in date will be May 1, 2019



(RLNE4792658)