Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

9228 Mills Ave

9228 Mills Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9228 Mills Avenue, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Pet Friendly House, Whittier House for Rent with Large Backyard, Open House on Saturday March 30, from 10:00AM to 10:30AM - Top notch pet friendly 2 bed 1 bath house with the prime amenities.

Central AC, beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, upgraded kitchen, plantation shutters, appliances included, and a large enclosed backyard.

There is shed in the backyard with a "little room". It could be a play house, man cave, or diva den. Covered patio with outdoor TV, patio shade, outdoor lighting, great outdoor living space.

Move in date will be May 1, 2019

(RLNE4792658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9228 Mills Ave have any available units?
9228 Mills Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 9228 Mills Ave have?
Some of 9228 Mills Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9228 Mills Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9228 Mills Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9228 Mills Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9228 Mills Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9228 Mills Ave offer parking?
No, 9228 Mills Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9228 Mills Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9228 Mills Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9228 Mills Ave have a pool?
No, 9228 Mills Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9228 Mills Ave have accessible units?
No, 9228 Mills Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9228 Mills Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9228 Mills Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9228 Mills Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9228 Mills Ave has units with air conditioning.
