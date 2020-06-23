9228 Mills Ave

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Pet Friendly House, Whittier House for Rent with Large Backyard, Open House on Saturday March 30, from 10:00AM to 10:30AM - Top notch pet friendly 2 bed 1 bath house with the prime amenities.
Central AC, beautiful hardwood floors, recessed lighting, upgraded kitchen, plantation shutters, appliances included, and a large enclosed backyard.
There is shed in the backyard with a "little room". It could be a play house, man cave, or diva den. Covered patio with outdoor TV, patio shade, outdoor lighting, great outdoor living space.
Move in date will be May 1, 2019
(RLNE4792658)