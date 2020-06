Amenities

Four Bedroom, Two full bathrooms, large family room, updated kitchen includes dishwasher and gas stove. Formal dining room. Hardwood flooring in living room. Central air and heat. Two car garage with opener. Gated backyard. Very long driveway for your guests to park. Gardener included in rental price. Sprinklers on timers in front and backyards. Very close to schools, shopping, parks and restaurants. GOOD CREDIT OVER 700 is required for all prospects to qualify.