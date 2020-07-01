8607 Strub Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Whittier House for Rent with a Pool and a 1 Bed 1 Bath Pool House, Pet Friendly - This home is pet friendly. YouTube video walk through. youtu.be/WP7nJHbuVyM



The front house is a 3 bedrooms 2 bath. The home has central AC and hardwood floors.



There is a legal and permitted, separated back pool house, with a restroom, that can be used as a bedroom. No application fee.



GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, AT OR NEAR 700 FICO SCORE



No cost to apply, all application fees have been suspended due to Covid-19, and because we are not able to have open house before applying. Only the top party or top two parties can view the home, after submission of applications and proof of income. Your credit will not be ran before seeing inside the home. Please convey if you do have good credit, that would be helpful to convey to show your strength as an applicant. If you are selected, the broker or agent will meet you at the property to open up the home, bleach/disinfect the door knobs and light switches, allow entry to verify the pictures and video that you have viewed before proceeding to run your credit, criminal, and background check. Go to the website rentfrompeter.com to apply and see the video walk through.



(RLNE2427730)