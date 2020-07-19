8569 Verdosa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Prestigious Friendly Hills, .Murphy Ranch, La Serna schools. This upgraded single story home on a serene location features 3 bedroom , 3 full bathroom, Master Bedroom has its own private bathroom. Formal Living Room/dining room, Family room and Game room or office. New engineered WOOD FLOORS in KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM and GAME ROOM. Original HARDWOOD FLOORS in LIVING ROOM and BEDROOMS, Large Formal Living Room

features high ceilings, crown molding and plantation shutters. Upgraded Kitchen with recessed lighting, granite counter tops, stone backsplash, stainless steel 5 burner range and hood, pantry. Family Room with wood beams ceiling, wood gas brick fireplace and custom mantle. Spacious Game Room or Office.Inside laundry area. New interior paint. Central Air/Heat. 2 attached car garage with direct access, RV parking and circular driveway. 2161 sq ft of living area. Lot size 22,371 sq ft