Whittier, CA
8569 Verdosa Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8569 Verdosa Drive

8569 Verdosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8569 Verdosa Drive, Whittier, CA 90605
East Whittier City

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Prestigious Friendly Hills, .Murphy Ranch, La Serna schools. This upgraded single story home on a serene location features 3 bedroom , 3 full bathroom, Master Bedroom has its own private bathroom. Formal Living Room/dining room, Family room and Game room or office. New engineered WOOD FLOORS in KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM and GAME ROOM. Original HARDWOOD FLOORS in LIVING ROOM and BEDROOMS, Large Formal Living Room
features high ceilings, crown molding and plantation shutters. Upgraded Kitchen with recessed lighting, granite counter tops, stone backsplash, stainless steel 5 burner range and hood, pantry. Family Room with wood beams ceiling, wood gas brick fireplace and custom mantle. Spacious Game Room or Office.Inside laundry area. New interior paint. Central Air/Heat. 2 attached car garage with direct access, RV parking and circular driveway. 2161 sq ft of living area. Lot size 22,371 sq ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8569 Verdosa Drive have any available units?
8569 Verdosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 8569 Verdosa Drive have?
Some of 8569 Verdosa Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8569 Verdosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8569 Verdosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8569 Verdosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8569 Verdosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 8569 Verdosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8569 Verdosa Drive offers parking.
Does 8569 Verdosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8569 Verdosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8569 Verdosa Drive have a pool?
No, 8569 Verdosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8569 Verdosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 8569 Verdosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8569 Verdosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8569 Verdosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8569 Verdosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8569 Verdosa Drive has units with air conditioning.
