Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:08 AM

7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B

7239 Comstock Ave · (562) 945-3404
Location

7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA 90602
Uptown Whittier

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1291 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
yoga
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome. The is a tri-level unit and when you walk in, you have an open living room with fireplace, enclosed patio, wet bar, 1/2 bath and an open kitchen with amazing sunlight. Both master bedrooms are upstairs with cupboards for storage in the hallway. Downstairs is a bonus room that can be used for an office, craft room, workout/yoga space. There is a shower and a closet that has been added. From this room you enter into the garage where the washer/dryer hook-ups are located.

This condo has great space and light to enjoy the summer months walking to Uptown Whittier to enjoy all of the amazing restaurants, movie theater and concerts in the park. Close to the Farmer's Markets every Friday.

2 Master Suites
Living Room with fireplace
Wood Flooring
Kitchen with dinette
Wet bar
Private Patio
Central Air
Stove
Built-in microwave
Dishwasher
Bonus Room/office/craft room/ workout/yoga room
Attached 2-car garage
Washer/dryer hook-ups in garage

NO SMOKING

APPLY ON LINE NOW!! DOWNLOAD REQUIREMENTS FORM AND SUBMIT

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
* 2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit
* Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
* Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent and credit score of 700 or higher.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4840077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B have any available units?
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B have?
Some of 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B does offer parking.
Does 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B have a pool?
No, 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B has units with air conditioning.
