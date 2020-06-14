7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking garage media room pet friendly yoga

2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome. The is a tri-level unit and when you walk in, you have an open living room with fireplace, enclosed patio, wet bar, 1/2 bath and an open kitchen with amazing sunlight. Both master bedrooms are upstairs with cupboards for storage in the hallway. Downstairs is a bonus room that can be used for an office, craft room, workout/yoga space. There is a shower and a closet that has been added. From this room you enter into the garage where the washer/dryer hook-ups are located.



This condo has great space and light to enjoy the summer months walking to Uptown Whittier to enjoy all of the amazing restaurants, movie theater and concerts in the park. Close to the Farmer's Markets every Friday.



2 Master Suites

Living Room with fireplace

Wood Flooring

Kitchen with dinette

Wet bar

Private Patio

Central Air

Stove

Built-in microwave

Dishwasher

Bonus Room/office/craft room/ workout/yoga room

Attached 2-car garage

Washer/dryer hook-ups in garage



NO SMOKING



APPLY ON LINE NOW!! DOWNLOAD REQUIREMENTS FORM AND SUBMIT



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

* 2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit

* Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

* Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent and credit score of 700 or higher.



No Cats Allowed



