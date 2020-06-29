6232 Milton Ave

Amenities

CHARMING STUDIO IN UPTOWN WHITTIER - Property Id: 224026



Must see! Centrally located in Uptown Whittier near transportation, Whittier College and all the shops and restaurants that Whittier has to offer. Large, charming ground level studio unit located behind a house with a shared yard with fire pit and bbq area. Single occupant only. Access to the apartment is from the rear alley and/or front street.

Tile flooring throughout the unit. Main room with walk-in closet. Private kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has brand new granite counter top, cabinets, stove, over the range microwave and window. A/C and heat units. Assigned garage, and on-site laundry. Water and trash included. Please call us to schedule a tour at 949-354-8999. The apartment will be ready the first week of March 2020.

Sorry, NO pets.

