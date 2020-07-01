16547 Crape Myrtle Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Wow! All appliances, living room TV, and washer/dryer included! Say hello to lots of light and high ceilings in this tastefully updated home in a gated HOA community. Landlord pays HOA fee which includes a swimming pool and large community parks. First floor master suite has french style double doors, double sinks, full bath in shower, and sliding door to back yard. Common bath tucked away in hall near living room. Newly installed high quality carpets in bedrooms and on stairs. Second bedroom upstairs and third bedroom is a loft.



RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no smoking, no pets, no past evictions.



TO VIEW Home: Call or text Daniel @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.



TO APPLY: Go to whittierpropertymanager.com and/or click application. This is a listing of Casado Real Estate Inc. a full service property management company.