Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
16547 Crape Myrtle Lane
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

16547 Crape Myrtle Lane

16547 Crape Myrtle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16547 Crape Myrtle Lane, Whittier, CA 90603
Lowell

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Wow! All appliances, living room TV, and washer/dryer included! Say hello to lots of light and high ceilings in this tastefully updated home in a gated HOA community. Landlord pays HOA fee which includes a swimming pool and large community parks. First floor master suite has french style double doors, double sinks, full bath in shower, and sliding door to back yard. Common bath tucked away in hall near living room. Newly installed high quality carpets in bedrooms and on stairs. Second bedroom upstairs and third bedroom is a loft.

RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no smoking, no pets, no past evictions.

TO VIEW Home: Call or text Daniel @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.

TO APPLY: Go to whittierpropertymanager.com and/or click application. This is a listing of Casado Real Estate Inc. a full service property management company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane have any available units?
16547 Crape Myrtle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane have?
Some of 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16547 Crape Myrtle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane offer parking?
No, 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane has a pool.
Does 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane have accessible units?
No, 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16547 Crape Myrtle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

