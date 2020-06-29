16101 Gables Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Whittier Gables Community.

Rental is $2800/month for 1 year and $2750/month for 2 years+ contract.

Separate Living Room and Family Room. Open concept Kitchen with the center Island and Granite Counter Tops. Tile and Laminated Wood Floor. All rooms have Ceiling Fans. Tankless Water Heater in 2 car attached garage. Laundry is on the upper level. Master Bedroom with Walk-in closet, and Master Bathroom with separate Shower and Tub. It is in the highly rated Whittier Unified School District, and conveniently located near shopping, tasty restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Text for Showing: (714) 882-9990