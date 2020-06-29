All apartments in Whittier
Location

16101 Gables Loop, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Whittier Gables Community.
Rental is $2800/month for 1 year and $2750/month for 2 years+ contract.
Separate Living Room and Family Room. Open concept Kitchen with the center Island and Granite Counter Tops. Tile and Laminated Wood Floor. All rooms have Ceiling Fans. Tankless Water Heater in 2 car attached garage. Laundry is on the upper level. Master Bedroom with Walk-in closet, and Master Bathroom with separate Shower and Tub. It is in the highly rated Whittier Unified School District, and conveniently located near shopping, tasty restaurants, and entertainment venues.
Text for Showing: (714) 882-9990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16101 Gables Loop have any available units?
16101 Gables Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 16101 Gables Loop have?
Some of 16101 Gables Loop's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16101 Gables Loop currently offering any rent specials?
16101 Gables Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16101 Gables Loop pet-friendly?
No, 16101 Gables Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 16101 Gables Loop offer parking?
Yes, 16101 Gables Loop offers parking.
Does 16101 Gables Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16101 Gables Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16101 Gables Loop have a pool?
No, 16101 Gables Loop does not have a pool.
Does 16101 Gables Loop have accessible units?
No, 16101 Gables Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 16101 Gables Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16101 Gables Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 16101 Gables Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 16101 Gables Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

