Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated bbq/grill some paid utils bathtub

Good neighbor in Whittier, down stair unit with new paint, new blind through out, double pane windows through out, new kitchen quartz counter top, new gas range, food fan, sink and faucet, new toilets, new sink faucet, new re glazed bathtub and shower tub and new laminated floor on living room and bedrooms, private patio for BBQ, water and trash pick up included, two parking spaces.