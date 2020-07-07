All apartments in Whittier
15825 El Soneto Drive
15825 El Soneto Drive

15825 El Soneto Drive
Location

15825 El Soneto Drive, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Take a splash on this gorgeous pool home, nestled in the sought after community of Friendly Hills. The curb appeal is highlighted by a nicely manicured front lawn large. Drive up and through a large private gates that leads to a private back yard and detached garage. A custom steel frame double door invites you into this perfectly laid out home with tons of features which include; A large open kitchen with lots of cabinet space, tile flooring throughout, open concept, ceiling fans, custom shutters throughout, 3 large bedrooms and custom appliances. This property is being leased fully furnished. Call us today for a private tour: 424-398-2231

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15825 El Soneto Drive have any available units?
15825 El Soneto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 15825 El Soneto Drive have?
Some of 15825 El Soneto Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15825 El Soneto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15825 El Soneto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15825 El Soneto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15825 El Soneto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 15825 El Soneto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15825 El Soneto Drive offers parking.
Does 15825 El Soneto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15825 El Soneto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15825 El Soneto Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15825 El Soneto Drive has a pool.
Does 15825 El Soneto Drive have accessible units?
No, 15825 El Soneto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15825 El Soneto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15825 El Soneto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15825 El Soneto Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15825 El Soneto Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

