Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

15811 Citrustree Road

15811 Citrustree Road · (562) 693-3757 ext. 126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15811 Citrustree Road, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15811 Citrustree Road · Avail. now

$2,675

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**NOW AVAILABLE** Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac - Whittwood Home - Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac. Walk to Whittwood Mall and restaurants.
3 bdrm / 1.5 bath
Refinished hardwood floors throughout
Spacious living room
Fireplace
New kitchen counters
Dishwasher, stove and microwave
Freshly painted-- designer color
Inside separate laundry room
Detached double garage with work bench
Large backyard with covered patio
Central Heat & Ceiling Fans
East Whittier School District - Leffingwell - Granada - La Serna
Gardener Paid!!

Due to COVID-19 Whittier Brokers has suspended our normal rental viewing practices.

VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON – Please view the Virtual Tour link in our photos, if you like this home, you can APPLY NOW through the rental application link. If you are selected for this home we will arrange an IN-PERSON TOUR prior to you signing rental documents. Contact Carol 562-693-3757 x126 for questions about the rentals or application process.

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of driver’s license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- 5 years of Residential and Employment history
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renter’s Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval
or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit –NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS: - SUSPENDED DUE TO COVID-19
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday - Temporarily Closed Saturdays
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Driver’s License, State ID, Passport)

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH

CA DRE LIC # 00158343

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2808996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15811 Citrustree Road have any available units?
15811 Citrustree Road has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15811 Citrustree Road have?
Some of 15811 Citrustree Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15811 Citrustree Road currently offering any rent specials?
15811 Citrustree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15811 Citrustree Road pet-friendly?
No, 15811 Citrustree Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 15811 Citrustree Road offer parking?
Yes, 15811 Citrustree Road offers parking.
Does 15811 Citrustree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15811 Citrustree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15811 Citrustree Road have a pool?
No, 15811 Citrustree Road does not have a pool.
Does 15811 Citrustree Road have accessible units?
No, 15811 Citrustree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15811 Citrustree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15811 Citrustree Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15811 Citrustree Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15811 Citrustree Road has units with air conditioning.
