15811 Citrustree Road

**NOW AVAILABLE** Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac - Whittwood Home - Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac. Walk to Whittwood Mall and restaurants.

3 bdrm / 1.5 bath

Refinished hardwood floors throughout

Spacious living room

Fireplace

New kitchen counters

Dishwasher, stove and microwave

Freshly painted-- designer color

Inside separate laundry room

Detached double garage with work bench

Large backyard with covered patio

Central Heat & Ceiling Fans

East Whittier School District - Leffingwell - Granada - La Serna

Gardener Paid!!



Due to COVID-19 Whittier Brokers has suspended our normal rental viewing practices.



VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON – Please view the Virtual Tour link in our photos, if you like this home, you can APPLY NOW through the rental application link. If you are selected for this home we will arrange an IN-PERSON TOUR prior to you signing rental documents. Contact Carol 562-693-3757 x126 for questions about the rentals or application process.



START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:

- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)

- Proof of Identity (Copy of driver’s license or photo i.d.)

- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)

- 5 years of Residential and Employment history

- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.

-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renter’s Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.



If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.

** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval

or occupancy of a specific property. **



KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?

Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.

CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit –NO exceptions.

- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.

- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.

-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE



KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS: - SUSPENDED DUE TO COVID-19

- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605

-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday - Temporarily Closed Saturdays

- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys

-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Driver’s License, State ID, Passport)



THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH



CA DRE LIC # 00158343



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2808996)