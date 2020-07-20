Amenities
15657 Fernview St Available 12/15/19 Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom Home in East Whitter, CA - Rent: $2,600
Security Deposit: $2,600
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Sq ft: 1,120
NEW PAINT
NEW WINDOWS
NEW CABINETS AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM
NEW WOOD FLOORING
Owner only pays for: Gardener
Attached two car garage
Window Air Conditioners in living room and all three bedrooms.
Kitchen appliances include: Stove and dishwasher.
Washer and dryer hook ups in garage.
Large private backyard and side yard
PETS OKAY with $500 Deposit per pet.
RV Parking
Top rated schools
Nice and quite neighborhood
To apply go to: www.managedbyabc,com/vacancies
