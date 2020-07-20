Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

15657 Fernview St Available 12/15/19 Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom Home in East Whitter, CA - Rent: $2,600

Security Deposit: $2,600

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Sq ft: 1,120

NEW PAINT

NEW WINDOWS

NEW CABINETS AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM

NEW WOOD FLOORING

Owner only pays for: Gardener

Attached two car garage

Window Air Conditioners in living room and all three bedrooms.

Kitchen appliances include: Stove and dishwasher.

Washer and dryer hook ups in garage.



Large private backyard and side yard



PETS OKAY with $500 Deposit per pet.



RV Parking



Top rated schools

Nice and quite neighborhood



To apply go to: www.managedbyabc,com/vacancies



(RLNE4464920)