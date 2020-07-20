All apartments in Whittier
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

15657 Fernview St

15657 Fernview Street · No Longer Available
Location

15657 Fernview Street, Whittier, CA 90604
East Whittier City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15657 Fernview St Available 12/15/19 Newly Remodeled Three Bedroom Home in East Whitter, CA - Rent: $2,600
Security Deposit: $2,600
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Sq ft: 1,120
NEW PAINT
NEW WINDOWS
NEW CABINETS AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM
NEW WOOD FLOORING
Owner only pays for: Gardener
Attached two car garage
Window Air Conditioners in living room and all three bedrooms.
Kitchen appliances include: Stove and dishwasher.
Washer and dryer hook ups in garage.

Large private backyard and side yard

PETS OKAY with $500 Deposit per pet.

RV Parking

Top rated schools
Nice and quite neighborhood

To apply go to: www.managedbyabc,com/vacancies

(RLNE4464920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

