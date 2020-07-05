15357 Ashley Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to the desirable gated community of Ravello! This 3 bed/2.5 bath with approx. 1570 sq ft of living space will not disappoint. Newly developed in 2009, this well positioned corner unit is near shopping, restaurants and parks. Some of the endless features include beautiful laminate wood floors, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, window coverings, central A/C, two car tandem garage (one portion being used as an office) and an inside laundry room. The complex includes swimming pool/spa and a play ground area. These town-homes go fast. Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in Ravello!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.