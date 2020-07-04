Amenities

15031 Starbuck Street Available 10/15/19 Extensively Remodeled Home in Charming Neighborhood - This extensively remodeled and well maintained home is located in a charming Whittier neighborhood. Spread out over 1517 square feet, this 4 bedroom and 2 full bath house has everything you could want. Upon entering the property, you will first see the original hardwood floors that have been refinished and stained a contemporary dark color. The great room leads to the remodeled kitchen with newer cabinetry, marble counters, and stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry room that opens to the lush and large back yard. Front bedroom is over-sized with vaulted ceiling, large closet, and hardwood floors. Hall bathroom has been updated including new vanity with marble top and tiled shower surround. The master bedroom is expansive with en suite bathroom and walk in closet with built ins. Master bathroom has separate shower and relaxing jetted tub fit for two. Newer windows throughout with wood shutter covers. Two car garage with opener and long driveway. Gardener included. No pets or smoking. 12 month lease, 1 month security deposit. This property at this price is a steal. Do not miss it.



No Pets Allowed



