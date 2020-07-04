All apartments in Whittier
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

15031 Starbuck Street

15031 Starbuck Street · No Longer Available
Whittier
East Whittier City
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

15031 Starbuck Street, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
15031 Starbuck Street Available 10/15/19 Extensively Remodeled Home in Charming Neighborhood - This extensively remodeled and well maintained home is located in a charming Whittier neighborhood. Spread out over 1517 square feet, this 4 bedroom and 2 full bath house has everything you could want. Upon entering the property, you will first see the original hardwood floors that have been refinished and stained a contemporary dark color. The great room leads to the remodeled kitchen with newer cabinetry, marble counters, and stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry room that opens to the lush and large back yard. Front bedroom is over-sized with vaulted ceiling, large closet, and hardwood floors. Hall bathroom has been updated including new vanity with marble top and tiled shower surround. The master bedroom is expansive with en suite bathroom and walk in closet with built ins. Master bathroom has separate shower and relaxing jetted tub fit for two. Newer windows throughout with wood shutter covers. Two car garage with opener and long driveway. Gardener included. No pets or smoking. 12 month lease, 1 month security deposit. This property at this price is a steal. Do not miss it.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203306)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15031 Starbuck Street have any available units?
15031 Starbuck Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 15031 Starbuck Street have?
Some of 15031 Starbuck Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15031 Starbuck Street currently offering any rent specials?
15031 Starbuck Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15031 Starbuck Street pet-friendly?
No, 15031 Starbuck Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 15031 Starbuck Street offer parking?
Yes, 15031 Starbuck Street offers parking.
Does 15031 Starbuck Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15031 Starbuck Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15031 Starbuck Street have a pool?
No, 15031 Starbuck Street does not have a pool.
Does 15031 Starbuck Street have accessible units?
No, 15031 Starbuck Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15031 Starbuck Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15031 Starbuck Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15031 Starbuck Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15031 Starbuck Street does not have units with air conditioning.

