Welcome Home! This newly remodeled Whittier home offers brand new floors and kitchen! Dual sliding doors offer easy access to the HUGE backyard! Minutes from shopping, restaurants and great schools; including the new revitalized Uptown Whittier District. This adorable Whittier home is located on a quiet street but still has quick access to Whittier Blvd and Lambert Rd for commuters. New grass and irrigation system will keep your huge yard green all year long!