All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 13705 Glen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
13705 Glen Court
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

13705 Glen Court

13705 Glen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

13705 Glen Court, Whittier, CA 90601
College Hills Historic District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Whittier College Hills 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home is walking distance to Whittier College, Uptown Whittier, nearby walking/hiking trails, etc. The home features 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space and 2 full bathrooms. Formal living room features a gas fireplace and tons of natural light. There is another living room in the house that could be used as an office or den. The kitchen appliances will stay in the property, including the stove that was installed 5 years ago. Laundry room is off of the kitchen. Backyard is low maintenance and is maintained by the gardener. In the backyard there is a storage unit for tenant to use. 2 car garage has plenty of room for 2 cars + storage. Balcony at the front of the house has beautiful views of the houses in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13705 Glen Court have any available units?
13705 Glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 13705 Glen Court have?
Some of 13705 Glen Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13705 Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
13705 Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13705 Glen Court pet-friendly?
No, 13705 Glen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 13705 Glen Court offer parking?
Yes, 13705 Glen Court offers parking.
Does 13705 Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13705 Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13705 Glen Court have a pool?
No, 13705 Glen Court does not have a pool.
Does 13705 Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 13705 Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13705 Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13705 Glen Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13705 Glen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13705 Glen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave
Whittier, CA 90602
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWhittier 2 Bedroom Apartments
Whittier Apartments with BalconiesWhittier Apartments with Parking
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine