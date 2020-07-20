13705 Glen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Whittier College Hills 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home is walking distance to Whittier College, Uptown Whittier, nearby walking/hiking trails, etc. The home features 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space and 2 full bathrooms. Formal living room features a gas fireplace and tons of natural light. There is another living room in the house that could be used as an office or den. The kitchen appliances will stay in the property, including the stove that was installed 5 years ago. Laundry room is off of the kitchen. Backyard is low maintenance and is maintained by the gardener. In the backyard there is a storage unit for tenant to use. 2 car garage has plenty of room for 2 cars + storage. Balcony at the front of the house has beautiful views of the houses in the neighborhood.