13628 High St

Amenities

Studio House for Rent in Whittier with 2 car garage, Open House Wednesday March 13, 5:30PM to 6:00PM - Open House Wednesday March 13, 5:30PM to 6:00PM



This is a studio house, not an apartment. The home has been repainted, new carpet, very clean. There is a two car garage for this house. You pay gas and electric, owner pays water and trash.



There is NO laundry hook ups, going to the laundry-mat will be required.

You will need you your own stove.



Good to average credit required



(RLNE4743273)