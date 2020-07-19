13628 High St

Amenities
Studio House for Rent in Whittier with 2 car garage, Open House Wednesday March 13, 5:30PM to 6:00PM - Open House Wednesday March 13, 5:30PM to 6:00PM
This is a studio house, not an apartment. The home has been repainted, new carpet, very clean. There is a two car garage for this house. You pay gas and electric, owner pays water and trash.
There is NO laundry hook ups, going to the laundry-mat will be required.
You will need you your own stove.
Good to average credit required
(RLNE4743273)