All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 12918 Beverly Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
12918 Beverly Blvd
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

12918 Beverly Blvd

12918 Beverly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12918 Beverly Boulevard, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Historic Uptown Whittier Back House - This lovely 2br/1bath craftsman cottage features open living/dining/kitchen, tons of natural light, a private back yard and washer/dryer hookups! An unbelievable value for the area!

NOTICE: During our Safer-at-Home quarantine, we are suspending normal touring practices. Instead, a video tour of the apartment is provided in the picture section. If it meets with your approval, we encourage you to APPLY. ONCE ACCEPTED, WE WILL GLADLY ARRANGE AN IN-PERSON TOUR!

THINGS TO KNOW:
2 people per bedroom
Verifiable Income = 2.5 x rent
Credit Score = 650+
To apply online, MAPMANAGEMENT.COM!
Every occupant over 18 must apply

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12918 Beverly Blvd have any available units?
12918 Beverly Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
Is 12918 Beverly Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12918 Beverly Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12918 Beverly Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 12918 Beverly Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 12918 Beverly Blvd offer parking?
No, 12918 Beverly Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 12918 Beverly Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12918 Beverly Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12918 Beverly Blvd have a pool?
No, 12918 Beverly Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 12918 Beverly Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12918 Beverly Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12918 Beverly Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12918 Beverly Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12918 Beverly Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12918 Beverly Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave
Whittier, CA 90602

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine